Uncertainty, stress, anxiety. Sound familiar?
A survey from the American Psychological Association found 68% of adults say the election has been a significant source of stress in their lives.
That’s up from 52% during the 2016 election.
“I don’t think either of them are fit to be our President. I’m not comfortable with it at all. Trump feels like he’s overpowered, and I just don’t like the other one. He’s a little creepy,” said Mid-Michigan resident Nicole Francis.
Stress is bipartisan too.
The majority of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all reported stress due to the election.
“But when the outcome might be known ten minutes from now, ten hours from now, at the outside maybe ten days from now, that can produce a little stress because we don’t know when to turn off and turn back on,” explained U of M psychology professor David Dunning.
Even though we were certain the results were going to be uncertain, that doesn’t help things.
While some did worry about the election, others didn’t, figuring it’s out of their hands now.
“I try not to cause extra stress onto myself, you know what I’m saying? Because I feel like people are gonna say one thing and do something else, regardless of are you standing behind, breathing down their necks or not,” a local resident told TV5.
“The election basically gonna be what it’s gonna be. I did my vote, I shared my part, I got mine in. It counted. So, I’m not worried about the outcome,” shared voter Tracy Barnes.
If you’re anxious, experts suggest getting outside, resting, and connecting with others.
And in a twist of irony, Wednesday was National Stress Awareness Day.
