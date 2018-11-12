Even the toughest of men succumb to illness.
“He was a hardworking man, he didn’t retire until he was 85-years-old,” said Roberta Lytle.
Suddenly Roberta Lytle’s father, Robert Olson, started having trouble breathing.
“Took him into Bronson Hospital, he was there for about a week, we did not think he was coming home this time.”
Until nurse Brenda Buurstra walked in.
“While we were there it took him about a week to be able to talk, but we were watching a show, on Pat Boon, and he told the nurse ‘I don’t like him, but I like a song that his daughter sings.’ And this lady just starts singing.”
“He was beaming, he really was beaming. His eyes lit up. His whole countenance changed. And he had a big smile,” described Brenda.
“It was very overwhelming. And she goes, ‘You know what Mr. Olson? I don’t know all the words, but I’ll tell you what, I will print the words off, and we’ll sing this together tomorrow.’ Sure enough”
If you listen to the video you can hear him trying to sing at the very end. But it changed him, it was like, like he knew he was going to go home,” Roberta explained.
A week later, Olson was sent home from the hospital.
“And that, for me, is what nursing is all about. To touch their life, to touch their heart. To make that awful hospital stay, that they’re having to go through, a little bit better, a little bit brighter,” Brenda said.
“I just hope this woman knows what she’s done for my dad.”
“I have sung to patients for 14-years, it’s just the first time I got caught.”
