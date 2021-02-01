A father resorted to searching for pennies in the couch when his unemployment benefits stopped coming in during the fall. He was struggling to stay afloat while caring for his son with special needs.
After TV5 aired his story in January, Michael Craft got results.
“Almost four months without any income, that was pretty rough,” Craft said.
Craft struggled to search for pop cans for months to pay his bills while not getting his unemployment benefits.
Not only did payments just stop back in October, he said he started to get notices that he owed more than $2,000 back.
It was a scary predicament for the single father.
"It was more than frustrating. It was terrible," he said.
To make things more difficult, Craft's son Bryant has autism.
He has been unable to find a daycare that will care for his 7-year-old son during the pandemic, so getting a job has been hard.
Luckily, two days after his story aired on TV5, he suddenly got all of his money.
"The whole reason why my unemployment being stopped in the first place, it just disappeared,” he said. “Everything on there has just disappeared. It doesn’t show that I owe them any money.”
Craft is ecstatic that he can now focus on the future but still wonders what happened in the first place.
TV5 reached out to the Unemployment Insurance Agency for comment, but have not heard back.
Craft said he appreciates everyone that saw his story and reached out.
"I was very thankful for that help. Complete strangers donating from their heart and made me so happy, touched my heart,” he said.
Craft said he was even able to give Bryant a late Christmas. He said better late than never.
"I guess it's not so normal to see a parent and their child at the end of January with a cart full of toys,” he said. “Christmas just happened but it didn't just happen for us. So, it was good to see the smile on his face."
