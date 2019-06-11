Drivers in a Mid-Michigan city are dodging a new crop of road hazards – sinkholes.
“Lately, we’ve been repairing one a day and two have been coming in,” said Terry Kilburn, sewer manager for Bay City.
Kilburn said a relentless flow of water, set off by rounds of heavy rain, is putting a beating on an aging infrastructure underground – resulting in sinkholes at the surface.
“Because of the continued rains it’s kind of wreaking havoc on us this year,” Kilburn said.
On Tuesday, crews worked to repair the gap at the intersection of 20th and S. Water Street.
“I’ve been here since 2002, it’s the highest I’ve ever seen it, the river. The storm sewers are not draining well right now because of it,” Kilburn said.
Kilburn said there are at least 30 reports of sinkholes in Bay City. He said if you see one, call the sewer department at 989-891-1200.
“Don’t step out around them. Call us so that we can come and secure the site. We have people on call 24/7,” Kilburn said.
In the meantime, Kilburn is hoping mother nature will turn the faucet off sometime soon.
“Dry up a little bit,” Kilburn said.
