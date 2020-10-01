Sister Ardeth Platte passed away in her sleep at the age of 84 on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
She stood for rehabilitating the criminal justice system and had a strong commitment to universal human rights. That devotion also dedicated her to peace and abolishing nuclear weapons.
Feeding those in need was also something she cared deeply about and showed it by harvesting a garden for her neighbors.
Sister Platte was born on Good Friday, April 10, 1936, in Lansing.
She grew up in Westphalia where she graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1953 as its valedictorian.
At the age of 18, she entered the Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids in 1954 and ministered as a Sister for 66 years.
Sister Platte earned her teaching degree at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids and started educating in the late 1960s.
She also left her mark on Saginaw as the principal of St. Joseph High School and founded the St. Joseph Alternative Night School for youth and adults trying to complete their high school education.
In the 1980s, Dominican Sister Carol Gilbert and Sister Platte worked with a coalition to place an initiative on the Michigan State Ballot to disallow nuclear weapons from being deployed in Michigan to preserve freshwater lakes and soil.
It passed by 56 percent of the vote. However, the federal government superseded the state law and brought hundreds of nuclear cruise missiles and squadrons of B-52s onto two Air Force bases in Oscoda and in Quinn/Marquette.
But this did not deter Sister Platte as she continued to call for nonviolent symbolic actions to eliminate the hundreds of weapons.
The two bases were closed within the next 12 years after hundreds of people, including Sister Platte, were arrested and called before the courts for civil resistance and jailed.
Her activism led her to represent the International Campaign (ICAN) to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.
Sister Gilbert and her joined the organization at the United Nations in 2017.
ICAN received the Nobel Peace Prize for drawing attention to the humanitarian consequences of using nuclear weapons and for efforts in achieving a treaty-based prohibition of these weapons.
Nationally and internationally, she was highly respected for her grasp on the military-industrial complex and her perseverance in the pursuit of justice and peace.
Sister Platte will be cremated. Her funeral and burial will be held on a later date in Grand Rapids.
