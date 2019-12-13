A Bay City family is drawing inspiration from a devastating crash and a lengthy recovery process.
Cameron Tacey spent countless hours at a rehabilitation center while his family went to visit him every weekend.
“They’re amazing. They came out every weekend,” Cameron said.
When Cameron suffered a spinal cord injury in a crash 15 years ago, his life nearly came to an end. But when he became stable enough to attend a rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids called Mary Free Bed, doctors gave him a less than 10 percent chance to ever walk again.
However, his family was there with him every step of the way, including his younger siblings Evan and Ashton.
Fast forward to today, Cameron is up and walking.
But the impact the facility and its workers had on him and his family was more than he could’ve imagined. That’s because his younger sister Ashton is graduating from Saginaw Valley State University to become an occupational therapist.
“I had no idea that she was interested in it until she applied for the program and went to it,” Cameron said.
“While he was at Mary Free Bed, I was able to sit in on his therapy sessions,” Ashton said.
At a young age, Ashton said seeing her older brother’s path to recovery inspired her to want to help others just like him.
She credits the staff at Mary Free Bed for giving her an internship.
“They made it so positive. They celebrated all of his successes whether big or small. And they included us, which was great and educated us too so we weren’t scared. And it was a very safe and trusting environment,” Ashton said.
For Cameron, being able to see his sister’s journey take off - just like he was able to - is one of his proudest moments as an older brother.
“We went there yesterday, and it was pretty special. And I got to see my old therapists who were such a big influence in my life and changed my life. And to see my sister standing alongside them as a therapist was a pretty special moment,” Cameron said.
Ashton is now studying for her board exam to get licensed in Michigan. Then she can officially begin practicing as an occupational therapist.
