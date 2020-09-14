Kenzie Goodwin is a 25-year-old nursing student by choice, but by fate she’s a guardian sister to her three younger siblings.
“Nobody had asked me to take them. It was something that I had asked my dad if he would be OK with,” Goodwin said.
It was a question she never expected to ask. Her father had several health issues, but he was not diagnosed with stage four lung cancer until last month.
Then 22 days later, he passed away.
This wasn’t the first family tragedy for Cameron, Kylie and Cambree. Their mother took her own life four years ago.
“We wish every day that we could’ve been there for her if we would have known,” Goodwin said.
Both of those tragedies were life-changing events for this family.
After her father passed away, Goodwin quit her job to help take care of her sisters and brother.
“I want to be there to protect them and keep them safe and happy,” she said.
They are together now, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
Goodwin has epilepsy. Immediately following her dad’s passing, she suffered back to back seizures, which complicated things even more.
“I don’t have any injuries. But now I don’t have a license. So no license, finishing school, three kids, two dogs,” she said.
To help her with these new responsibilities, the Saginaw community and beyond is showing support in the form of a GoFundMe.
“I don’t think I could do it without the amount of support we’ve been getting,” Goodwin said.
She is in the process of trying to become her siblings’ legal guardian.
