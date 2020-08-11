“She was a bubbly outgoing, she was so cool.”
Shayteana Thomas and her sister Kanaasha were inseparable until one night they decided to go to a block party on West 11th and Garland Street in Flint.
“She was happy to go, all of her friends were happy to go,” Thomas said. “We was all happy to go actually.”
The sisters were only there for ten short minutes before chaos erupted.
“We started dancing and stuff and Kanaasha was walking off to talk to people and they just started shooting,” she said.
The group quickly took cover and tried to escape but they noticed someone was missing.
“They were still shooting, and we were trying to pull off and I’m like ‘Kanaasha not in the car, Kanaasha not in the car,’” Thomas said.
That's when Shayteana opened her door as shots continued to ring out, realizing her sister had been shot.
“She just was laying there then I was grabbing on her I’m like you need to get up, you need to get up,” she said.
They hurried Kanaasha into the car and rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.
“I just knew that my whole world crushed right in front of me,” Thomas said.
Three years later Shayteana is still searching for answers, wondering who was responsible for killing her sister that night and leaving her nephew without a mother.
“We could be talking to this person every day and not know and not only that just to bring her son some peace as well,” Thomas said.
