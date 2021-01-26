A sister is mourning a great loss after her brother, his girlfriend and their young son were found dead.
"He definitely was starting to get a little personality. He was getting little smirks. He was a very happy baby," said Lisa Norton.
A happy little baby who met a grim fate.
8-month-old Jacob, his dad Douglas Dougherty and his mom Amanda Pomeroy were found dead earlier this week in Ogemaw County. The Bay City family had been missing for days.
Dougherty's truck was found near a boulder on a thin snowmobile trail deep in the woods.
Their cause of death is under investigation.
"They couldn’t even fit an ambulance down the road,” Norton said. “They had to bring them out one at a time with a snow mobile."
Norton is Dougherty’s sister.
“I just have never felt such an enormous loss,” she said. “I can only imagine how my mom feels.”
Three of her family members are dead under unusual circumstances.
The burning question is why were they on the remote trail in the first place?
"We don’t know why he didn’t just go home that day instead of going out in the woods considering he got stuck the night before all night long,” she said. “We just don't know why he didn’t go home."
The Bay City family disappeared a day after dropping their 9-year-old daughter Michelle off at a friend’s house. The act saved her life.
"Thank god they dropped Michelle off,” Norton said. “Yes, we truly think she was a blessing. She’s 9-years-old. She thinks if she had been there, she could've saved them. But them not being dressed for the weather, they didn’t even have a chance to go for help."
Norton says despite any problems her brother may have been facing in life, he and Pomeroy loved their children deeply and they loved each other.
“They definitely had a bond that was in unbreakable,” Norton said. “They had been to hell and back."
And she believes this family meant to come back from that trail.
"I'm sure they meant to go back home,” Norton said. “They didn’t mean to get stuck on that trail at all, I’m positive of that."
An autopsy scheduled for tomorrow may provide the answers.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs and to help Michelle.
