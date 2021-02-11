The sister of one of the five teenagers accused of throwing a rock off an overpass and killing a man in 2017 is speaking out.
“I send my deepest condolences to them. I can’t even imagine and understand how they feel because they lost somebody, but on the same side I still hurt my brother,” said Jessica Gray, sister of one of the suspects.
Jessica Gray is Trevor Gray's sister. She wants her brother's case to move forward.
Trevor is the youngest of the five teens accused in the 2017 fatal rock-throwing incident that killed Kenneth White. She said there has been no movement in the court.
“They don’t have anything to look forward to and we don’t have anything to look forward to,” Jessica Gray said.
While Jessica Gray feels horrible for White's family, she believes her brother deserves to know what's next for him.
Attorney Mike Manley said they are still waiting on a court of appeals decision as to whether the rest of the teens can be sentenced as juveniles. The decision has been pending in court since October, according to Manley. They were all originally going to be sentenced as adults.
“I don’t think it’s fair for them to not have a sentence,” Jessica Gray said. “I just be sitting in there with no sentence at all. Or hear what’s going on. They do need to serve time. Which they have served some time. I don’t think they should be out free.”
Currently, Gray, Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne have been in jail for four years. Alexzander Miller is out on bond.
While the man accused of throwing the deadly rock, Kyle Anger, was charged as an adult and has been released on parole.
Jessica Gray said her brother has found God. She said once he serves his time, she thinks he will be an upright citizen.
“He’s going to be way different. He’s going to focus on family. He’s going to get a job and he’s going to grow up. I think he’s grown up a lot,” she said.
TV5 has reached out the White family, but have not heard back.
