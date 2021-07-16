The remains discovered on Flint's north side last month have now been identified as a man missing for more than a year.
Craig Myott, who went by CJ, was last seen in May of 2020 in an area near Brennan Park. Four people have now been charged in his death.
"This is tragic and devastating," said his sister, Jessica Myott. "My whole family has shattered. Everything is broken and messed up. I lost my best friend I’ve lost the only person that I share the same exact genetics with. And my mother has lost her mini her.”
Myott’s remains were found in a wooded area along Clio Road near Stewart Avenue. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said they may have been there for months or even a year.
They suspect foul play.
Myott wonders how anyone could do this to such a good guy.
"I loved my brother because he was a loyal person,” she said. “There was nothing you could do to really lose his trust as long as you were there for him.”
Cody Rolland, Devin Sayles, Madison Merrill, and Selena Johnson have all been charged in Craig's death. Myott is praying those responsible are convicted and never get out of prison.
"I want everyone to know that my brother was loved more than anything,” she said. “And because we promised him because we never gave up, we’re going to get our answers we’re going to get our justice. And I’d like to thank everyone for their support and help.”
