The family of a missing Michigan woman is not giving up hope.
Adrienne Quintal has been missing for more than five weeks.
Police say she was last seen at a cabin in mid-October.
Now, Quintal's sister is speaking out. She says she doesn't believe Quintal would have taken off voluntarily.
"I would give anything to find my sister. I just desperately want to know that she's OK," said Jenny Bryson, Quintal's sister.
Bryson still can't piece together why her younger sister would just up and disappear.
"My gut says someone took her, but that is, I don't have any evidence and everything has been very confusing right from the beginning," Bryson said.
Michigan State Police and the Benzie County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
They say Quintal was involved in a shootout with two men at a cabin up north in mid-October.
They say she called a family friend for help, telling them she had shot one of the men in the face and asked them to call police.
"Nothing makes sense," Bryson said.
Police searched the area and found several bullet holes, but no blood.
Bryson said Quintal's boots and her cell phone were found on the roof. Her purse was also left behind.
"I don't see her running away or voluntarily leaving. Not like this," Bryson said.
Bryson was texting with her sister before she was reported missing.
"The week before she disappeared, she adopted a dog from the Benzie County Animal Shelter. And she sent me a picture of the dog. So she was happy by all accounts," Bryson said.
Bryson said Quintal's home in Southfield was just as she left it.
"She was expected to return home. Her clothes were all there. Her furniture is there. There was food in her refrigerator," Bryson said.
Quintal's family is now offering a $100,000 reward between now and Nov. 30 for any information on her whereabouts.
The family also created a GoFundMe page to raise money for search efforts.
