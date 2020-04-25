As fluffy white snowflakes fall from the April sky, Mid-Michigan sisters Angie and Julie layer on heavy clothing to prepare to sit outside in the cold.
For the last six days, they've set up camp outside the window of their ailing 98-year-old grandma, Jean Belill, who they affectionately call Gigi.
"Angie and I just want to be outside the window and we want Gigi to know her family is here and she's not alone," said Julie Shustock.
Shustock agonized over not being at her grandma's bedside inside the nursing care and rehab center. Gigi was recovering at the facility following hip surgery, but while there she contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus.
It's a situation thousands of Americans are facing as their loved ones battle the virus without their family in isolation.
"She will look at us and say, I have that virus, and we keep explaining to her that's why we are outside the window Gigi and that's why we can't come in and be with you," Shustock said.
Shustock and her sister Angie Ayotte were not permitted inside the facility because of the coronavirus. They would Gigi to talk to her outside her window. They talked about family and the cold weather outside.
"With what we are feeling, we don't feel the weather as much. I don't feel that I am freezing," Ayotte said.
The granddaughters often used Facetime to connect Gigi with other loved ones through the window. Gigi had a large Catholic family with more than fifty children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Shustock says Gigi liked to read her bible to them through the window and even play her favorite music.
"If this was the end of her life and she didn't have COVID, we would be by her side, we would be holding her hand and caressing her forehead, giving her kisses, cause I don't want her to be alone, this is the only thing that Angie and I can do for her right now," Shustock said.
Gigi experienced a lot in her nearly century-long life, and her granddaughters never thought the COVID-19 coronavirus would be what ended it.
"It frightens me and it saddens me that she has this virus because it's really took a toll on her, big time, and this isn't something that we would've wanted my grandma to go through," Ayotte said.
Ayotte says she found comfort in knowing that Gigi would be reunited with her grandpa, LaVerne Belill, who preceded Gigi in death. The couple was married for more than 50 years before he died in 1992.
"I think she's getting ready to be with my grandpa, and I think she's ready to go," Ayotte said.
Jean "Gigi" Belill passed away Thursday, April 23 with her granddaughters outside her window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.