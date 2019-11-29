A group of young siblings is having a growing impact on the homeless community in Mid-Michigan. They provide survival kits for those in need.
They want recipients to feel the love each package represents, so they call them “snuggle sacks”.
“We know we are helping people,” said CEO of Snuggle Sacks Addisyn Goss.
Goss isn’t your typical 12-year-old, she’s a CEO of a charitable organization and has been for 4-years. When the cold weather ramps up, so does her mission to help the homeless.
“It really helps us get the motivation to go through December, January, and February and all the other months,” Goss said.
Goss said since November is Homelessness Awareness Month, it’s important to get the word out that people need help.
Goss and her sister Sheridan help run the non-profit which collects food, clothes, and toiletries that can be donated across Genesee County and other parts of the state and even the country.
“We always want to help people, that’s our mission and we don’t want anyone to suffer,” Sheridan said.
This is the time of year where their focus is on making sure the less fortunate stay warm. They said that they are low on blankets and gloves and they need more donations.
Goss said they’ve collected blankets and floor mats made from plastic bags that can be used for additional warmth and support for sleeping.
“For them, it’s a life or death situation and of course we don’t want them to die, so we just need to help them a lot more,” Goss said.
Snuggle Sacks has recently been nominated for a grant through #MyGivingStory. If they win, they will receive a $10,000 reward. They are encouraging everyone to vote but above all, they want people to think about the homeless this winter season.
“There’s about 8,900 in Genesee County but there’s 63,000 in Michigan and the average age of homelessness is seven-years-old,” Sheridan said.
If you would like to help Snuggle Sacks win, vote here.
