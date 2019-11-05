Sisters killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run laid to rest

Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) -- The community came together on Monday, Nov. 4 to remember and celebrate the lives of A'Lisa and Amea Gee. The two sisters died after being injured in a hit-and-run crash near 22nd and Center on October 24. Their 10-year-old cousin was also hurt in the crash.
Funeral services for the 6-year-old and 4-year-old were held at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Dozens of community members gathered at the church to pay their respects.
Instead of a funeral, the event was called a birthday party for the girls, welcoming them into eternal life. The church was covered in balloons, unicorns and characters from the movie Frozen, which were some of the girl's favorite things.
Members of the Milwaukee Police Department, Mayor Tom Barrett and even people who didn't know the family paid their respects.
"I was very sad, I'm still sad," Milwaukee resident Nathaniel Banks said. "It's just hurting to see little children like that snuffed out like that. Their life is just gone forever, before they even began to live it."
The sisters are being laid to rest at Union Cemetery.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.