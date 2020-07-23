Sit-in held for teen placed in detention for not doing coursework

A petition on Change.org is circulating online in an effort to free a 15-year-old Oakland County girl.
The girl is being called “Grace" was ordered to a juvenile detention center for violating probation after not completing online coursework.
A sit-in was held Wednesday, July 22 in Pontiac for "Grace" who had gotten into legal trouble last year, and as one of the conditions of her probation, had to attend school and complete classwork - when she did not she was sent to a juvenile detention center.
READ MORE: Michigan judge won’t free teen, says she was threat to mom
