Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a gun store robbery in Saginaw Township.
Search warrants were executed Tuesday and according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser, six people were arrested.
The robbery happened around 3 a.m. on August 2 and at the time officials estimated about 50 firearms were stolen from Showtime Guns and Ammo on Bay Road in Saginaw County.
Kaiser said six guns believed to have been stolen from Showtime were recovered in the searches.
According to Kaiser, five adults and one juvenile were arrested, and more arrests are expected.
Anyone with more information is asked to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS or the Saginaw Township Police at (989) 793-2310.
