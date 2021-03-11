There have been six cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 confirmed in Genesee County residents, according to the county health department.
This is the variant that originated in the United Kingdom and is known to be more contagious. The variant has been reported in 48 states. So far, no other COVID-19 variants have been identified in Genesee County, according to the health department.
The six cases of the U.K. variant have been identified in residents ages 30 to 80. Four of them are male and two are female. The samples for the positive tests were collected between Feb. 1 and Feb. 22 and came from residents in six different zip codes throughout the county, the health department said.
