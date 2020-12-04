The Genesee County Health Department is planning on using six school districts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.
The distribution sites will be located in Flint, Davison, Flushing, Grand Blanc, Lake Fenton, and Mt. Morris, according to Suzanne Cupal, public health division director for the Genesee County Health Department.
The health department anticipates the vaccine will be available to the general public in the spring.
The health department has been collaborating with the school districts to identify areas of heavy traffic, Cupal said.
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners gave tentative approval on Wednesday, Dec. 2 to start establishing pods to distribute the vaccines at the school districts.
There will likely be other locations involved in distribution, including pharmacies, Cupal said.
The vaccines will come in two shots. They each need to be of the same vaccine, Cupal said.
The six school districts have worked with the health department in the past to distribute H1N1 vaccines.
“Certainly want to be a good partner with our community, and making our schools accessible should the vaccine need to be distributed through our facilities,” Grand Blanc Community Schools Superintendent Clarence Garner said.
Garner explained how county officials would use the school grounds if Grand Blanc is selected.
“If the weather is good, they’d like to do the distribution outside. So again, they would be using our parking facilities. They would have tents set up. And obviously, it would be a drive-through situation,” Garner said.
Garner said bad weather would mean using the gymnasium. If in-person learning is taking place, the students will be kept away from those receiving vaccinations.
Garner is eager to be a part of the planning process.
“We’re glad that we can be a partner in this and helping as we move forward,” he said.
