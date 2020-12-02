There are at least six hospitals in Michigan that are at 100 percent capacity for COVID-19.
With several more hospitals getting close to full capacity, many healthcare professionals are waiting for a vaccine.
“Frontline healthcare workers are going to be a top priority as those vaccines initially from Pfizer and Moderna are made available,” said Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.
Peters is hoping while frontline workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, they are hoping it will lead to a quick and effective rollout to the general population. He does say it is important healthcare workers get it first in order to prevent patient overcapacity and lack of staffing within our local hospitals.
“The fact remains, if they contract COVID, regardless of where they contract it from, we have a clear problem on our hands,” Peters said. “That is exactly what is happening in Mid-Michigan and in hospitals throughout the state of Michigan.”
Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows area hospitals such as Covenant Healthcare and Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw County are already at 100 percent and 99 percent capacity respectively. Genesee County hospitals like Hurley Medical Center and McLaren Flint are already at 95 percent or above.
Peters is imploring the Mid-Michigan community to mask up, social distance and stay at home over the holidays.
“Anytime you are stretching your capacity to that extent. We really have a problem on our hands, and we need the Michigan public to understand that and help us,” Peters said.
