There was a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Chesaning Union Schools Superintendent that six people from Chesaning High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Michael McGough said in the letter the district is working with the Saginaw County Health Department to assure the safety and health of the community.
With contact tracing the school has identified all individuals and contacted the families to give quarantine instructions. The letter states if a family has not been contacted than their child is not required to quarantine because of close contact to the individuals.
The school is taking precautions to prevent the spread of viruses and other germs. Disinfecting and cleaning of exposed areas is being completed.
