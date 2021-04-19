Six mid-Michigan schools have reported COVID-19 outbreaks over the last week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 43 new outbreaks at schools across the state with six of the outbreaks coming from mid-Michigan schools.
- Beaverton High School in Gladwin County reported nine students with COVID-19
- Turrill Elementary School in Lapeer County reported three cases in students
- Imlay City Middle School in Lapeer County reported 21 cases in students
- Dryden High School in Lapeer County reported seven cases among students and staff
- Plymouth Elementary School in Midland County reported two cases among students
- Spring Vale Christian Academy in Shiawassee County reported seven cases among staff and students
You can see a full list of cases from across the state on the MDHHS website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.