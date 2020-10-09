Six of the seven men facing state charges in the plot to kidnap the governor have now been arraigned and the seventh is awaiting extradition back to Michigan.
The seven men were charged after multiple search and arrest warrants were executed Wednesday in a joint operation with the U.S. Attorneys of the Eastern and Western districts of Michigan, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Michigan State Police.
19 felony charges were filed against the seven men who were either members of or associates of members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group based in Michigan, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Federal charges were filed against six other men in connection with the plot.
According to Nessel, the suspects had asked the group’s members to find the address of law enforcement officers to target them, made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to a societal collapse and was planning and training for an attack on the Michigan capitol and a kidnapping of government officials including the governor.
Paul Bellar, 21 from Milford, was arrested Wednesday in Columbia, South Carolina and Nessel’s office is working to extradite him back to Michigan for arraignment in Jackson County District Court.
Charges issued against Bellar are:
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;
- Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
Shawn Fix, 38 from Belleville, was arraigned Friday in Antrim County. His bond was set at $250,000.
Fix was charged with:
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
Eric Molitor, 36 from Cadillac, was arraigned Thursday in Antrim County and his bond was set at $250,000.
Molitor was charged with:
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
Michael Null, 38 from Plainwell, was arraigned Thursday in Antrim County and his bond was set at $250,000.
Michael was charged with:
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
William Null, 38 from Shelbyville, was arraigned Thursday in Antrim County and his bond was set at $250,000.
He was charged with:
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 26, both from Munith, were arraigned Thursday In Jackson County. Bond was set at $10 million each.
They were both charged with:
- One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;
- One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence;
- One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and
- One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
Molitor and both Null men are due back in court on October 14.
Fix is due back in court on October 28.
Musico and Morrison are due back in court on October 16.
