Six people are recovering after being shot during a block party.
Michigan State Police were called to Essling in Saginaw at around 10 p.m. on May 31. Lt. Dave Kaiser said there was a large gathering in the street when a suspect in a white Buick pulled up, took out a long gun, and began firing.
Six victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds, but all are expected to recover.
No one has been arrested, and officials say the victims have not been cooperating with law enforcement. The incident remains under investigation.
