Six individuals who attended a Miranda Lambert concert at the Soaring Eagle Casino on July 24 have tested positive for COVID-19.
It was determined other attendees may have been exposed, according to the Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) and other local health departments.
More than 10,000 people attended the outdoor concert. CMDHD is encouraging attendees of this concert to get tested for COVID-19. Residents can find testing locations by clicking here or calling 211.
Attendees should also monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through Aug. 7 and wear a face covering while in public.
Symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, CMDHD said. Anyone who may develop severe symptoms of COVID-19 should seek emergency care.
“We are seeing increases in new cases and potential outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout Michigan”, says Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director for Central Michigan District Health Department. “This is a sobering reminder that this pandemic is not over and could overwhelm us again. It is more important than ever to take the steps we have to control COVID-19. If you are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19, please do so as soon as possible. You can find a vaccination site at www.vaccine.gov or by calling 211. It is also important to stay home when ill, avoid crowded areas, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, wear a mask when in public, cover coughs and sneezes, and wash hands frequently.”
