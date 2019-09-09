September 9, 2019 marks the 6th anniversary of the death of Michigan State Trooper Paul Butterfield II.
Butterfield, a Bridgeport native, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Sept. 9, 2013.
He stopped a vehicle in Mason County at 6:20 p.m., three minutes later a passing driver called 911 to report finding him on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.
He passed away at the hospital.
Based on the information he provided to dispatch about the vehicle he stopped, suspects were identified.
Investigators determined the suspects abandoned the vehicle they were in at the time of the shooting and stole a car from a home in northern Mason County.
Troopers located the vehicle at a gas station/convenience store in Manistee County at around 8:30 p.m. A chase began after a male suspect, and when investigators say he tried to get a gun from his waistband, one trooper fired, hitting the man in the leg.
Two other people, a man and woman were taken into custody.
