A sixth resident from Michigan has been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot that happened on Jan. 6.

Anthony Robert Williams, a resident of Southgate, was arrested and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Michigan on March 26, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He is charged with obstruction of official proceedings, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Two other men from Michigan were charged earlier this month. Robert “Bobby” Schornak and Daniel Herendeen were charged with obstructing Congress, violent entry to the Capitol and other crimes.

