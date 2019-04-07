Hundreds laced up their skates to Roll for the Rescues in Midland Sunday afternoon.
The skate-a-thon at Roll Arena aimed to raise money for the Humane Societies of Bay and Midland counties.
“I’m hoping that the dogs and cats find a home,” said Nevaeh Wade.
That’s why 11-year-old Nevaeh, along with a friend, laced up their skates and came out to Rolling for the Rescues at Captain Dave’s in Midland.
This is the first year for the event put on by the Bay and Midland counties human societies.
Kelly Klamer with the Bay City Humane Society said a collaborative effort is important when fundraising.
“All the money collected is going to be split 50, 50 between Bay and Midland,” Klamer said. “We have prizes that are going to the top pledge-getters.”
The Humane Society said that some of the lucky skaters are going home with some very cool prices.
“We have overnight stay at the DoubleTree, we have cookies from Hedi’s Darn Good Cookies, we have stay at the Howl a Day pet resort.”
The skate-a-thon is no doubt a fun time, but the Humane Society still wants to remind people of the importance of animal adoption.
“Circumstance, a divorce, lost job, they have to move, it’s not always something that the animal did wrong, so they are good animals just waiting for homes,” Klamer said.
The humane society said many animals are available for immediate adoption.
