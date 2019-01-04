Deputies have released a sketch of a suspect in an attempted abduction in Saginaw County.
The sheriff’s department reports that on Jan. 3 at around 9:20 p.m., deputies were called to the 12000 block of Baumgartner Road in Swan Creek Township for reports of an attempted abduction of a 21-year-old woman.
The woman said she stopped to help a man and small child that were with a vehicle broken down in the middle of the road.
The victim told investigators she became afraid and went back to her vehicle.
That’s when she said the man followed her, grabbed her by the face and arm, pulling her from her car.
The victim said the man told her “you’re coming with me”. The victim said she was able to break free after a strugglenand ran to a nearby home for help.
The man is in his 50s or 60s, and the vehicle was a smaller, blue, 4-door vehicle with rust around the wheels.
The child was around 5-or-6-years old, according to the woman.
Michigan State Police helped create a sketch of the man. If you know anything, call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.