Leaders of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration were in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday as part of her ongoing Home for Opportunity tour across the state.
The governor herself didn’t make the trip this time, but members of her cabinet met with employers and educators at Delta College.
“It always feels good to know what you do is valuable to somebody,” said Adam Mark, Delta student.
“It’s nice that knowing coming out of this that there will be jobs in the future here,” said Kayla Eldred, Delta student.
Both students are training for a career in the skilled trades. They are doing their part to reduce the so-called talent gap in Michigan.
“We hear from small to mid-size employers to fortune 500 companies that their number one issue that they’re facing is the availability of talent with the right skills,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, state director of the Department of Talent and Economic Development.
Beckhorn is one of the state leaders who visited Delta College on Tuesday as part of Whitmer’s Home for Opportunity tour. It’s all in an effort to shine a light on in-demand professional trade careers available in Michigan.
“We know between now and 2024 we have potentially 811,000 jobs that we need to fill that represents $49 billion that could benefit the state, benefit communities,” Beckhorn said.
Faculty members said if you’re interested in a career in the skilled trades, they can get you there.
“We’re here to train and we’ve got plenty of room,” said Terry Morse, associate professor for CNC Machine Tool at Delta.
Morse said Delta has relationships with 35 employers in the area. He said students can be ready for a job in the skilled trades in the time it takes to complete on college semester.
“We have over a 100 percent placement on that and when I say over 100, I mean that we have multiple job offers for students at the end of those typically,” Morse said.
That is why Eldred and Mark say they are looking forward to what tomorrow has to offer.
“We need it. It’s a growing economy,” Eldred said.
“I’m hoping that I can get a job and I can move out of my parent’s place soon enough,” Mark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.