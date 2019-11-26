GENERIC: ATM
Stock photo

Financial Plus Credit Union is warning its members about a skimmer found on an ATM.

The skimming device was found in October at an ATM at the Corunna Road Bank location.

According to the credit union, the skimmer was placed on the ATM located at G-5256 Corunna Road in Flint from 6:24 a.m. on Oct. 19 through Oct. 20 at 9:42 p.m.

When the credit union discovered the skimmer, they alerted police, and the skimmer was removed.

The device is believed to have captured personal information such as cardholders’ names, card numbers, expiration dates and PIN numbers.

On Nov. 18, the credit union started alerting impacted members and has issued new cards to those impacted.

To see the full release from the credit union, click here.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.