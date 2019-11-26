Financial Plus Credit Union is warning its members about a skimmer found on an ATM.
The skimming device was found in October at an ATM at the Corunna Road Bank location.
According to the credit union, the skimmer was placed on the ATM located at G-5256 Corunna Road in Flint from 6:24 a.m. on Oct. 19 through Oct. 20 at 9:42 p.m.
When the credit union discovered the skimmer, they alerted police, and the skimmer was removed.
The device is believed to have captured personal information such as cardholders’ names, card numbers, expiration dates and PIN numbers.
On Nov. 18, the credit union started alerting impacted members and has issued new cards to those impacted.
To see the full release from the credit union, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.