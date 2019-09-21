Oakland County health officials confirm that the carcass of a skunk found in Southfield, just north of Detroit, has tested positive for rabies.
Officials say carcasses of multiple skunks recently have been found in the same area. Those carcasses were not tested for rabies.
People in the area are urged to stay away from skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes, and stray cats and dogs.
In March, officials said a skunk in Rochester Hills also was confirmed to have rabies. Rochester Hills is northeast of Southfield.
Symptoms in animals include general sickness, swallowing problems and excessive drooling, slow and unusual movement, no apparent fear of humans and aggression.
Officials say rabies can become fatal in humans after symptoms begin to occur. Deaths can be prevented with a vaccine administered immediately after exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.