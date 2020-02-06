A few slide offs have been reported on US-10 in Bay County.
A TV5 crew reported seeing a few cars off the road on westbound US-10 near Auburn.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling on slick roadways.
A few slide offs have been reported on US-10 in Bay County.
A TV5 crew reported seeing a few cars off the road on westbound US-10 near Auburn.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling on slick roadways.
Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.