Authorities say slippery road conditions amid wintry weather in western Michigan likely were a factor in a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead.
The crash happened Thursday in Allegan County's Wayland Township. Authorities say one vehicle likely lost control due to slippery roads and was struck by an SUV.
Police say a woman in her 70s in the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.
A pre-winter storm that hit the Midwest and other parts of the U.S. brought snow and freezing rain to Michigan, leaving roads slick around the state.
