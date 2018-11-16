Authorities say slippery road conditions amid wintry weather likely were a factor in separate crashes that killed two people in Michigan.
In western Michigan, a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Allegan County's Wayland Township left one person dead. Authorities say one vehicle likely lost control and was struck by an SUV. The sheriff's office says 77-year-old Frances May Engeseth, who lived in the Delton area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In southern Michigan, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reports an 18-year-old woman died Thursday night after apparently losing control of her vehicle on an icy roadway in Jackson County's Henrietta Township and hitting a tree.
A pre-winter storm that hit the Midwest and other parts of the U.S. brought snow and freezing rain to Michigan, leaving roads slick around the state.
