A $250,000 grant from the Margaret Dunning Foundation will help support a re-imagined “Carriage to Car” exhibit in the new Sloan Museum of Discovery in Flint.
Flint’s industrial history will remain a central theme of the exhibits, but the cultural revolution that took place during the transition from carriage-making to car-making in Flint will be reinterpreted with an inclusion and justice aspect.
“This generous grant from the Margaret Dunning foundation will help us tell dynamic stories about Flint’s early automotive history,” Sloan Museum Executive Director Todd Slisher said. “Visitors will learn not only about the emerging car industry and its leaders, but also about the people who worked in the factories and their communities.”
In addition, Sloan Museum has received a grant of $4,000 from the Margaret Dunning Foundation to support the maintenance of its collection of over 100 historic vehicles.
The new Sloan Museum of Discovery is set to open in late 2021.
