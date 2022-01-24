Winter weather created hazardous road conditions Monday afternoon as crews are responding to multiple crashes on expressways in mid-Michigan.
Southbound I-75 is closed after M-54 in Saginaw County due to a crash. That crash was reported at 12:08 p.m.
The northbound lanes of I-75 at M-57 near Clio in Genesee County were closed for a few hours due to a crash. That crash was reported at 11:41 a.m. and involved a semi, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
That crash has since been cleared and all northbound lanes are back open.
"Road conditions are quickly deteriorating across Genesee County and southeast Michigan - please do not travel unless necessary," Swanson said.
A third crash was reported on I-69 in Genesee County at 12:52 p.m. That crash has since been cleared.
No word yet on the condition of those involved.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
