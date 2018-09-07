A Michigan transportation department is taking a new approach to keep the roads safe.
The Jackson County Department of Transportation said with new roads comes a new problem – speeding!
“A silky-smooth ride feels oh so good; but please remember to watch your speed and drive safely!” the department wrote on Facebook.
JCDOT said crews will be temporarily installing new radar feedback signs, which collect data on driver speed as part of a new program to help enhance awareness and keep the roads safe.
The department posted a photo of the new signs which read “PLEASE SLOW DOWN…OR WE’LL PUT THE POTHOLES BACK!”
“Thank you from all of us here at JCDOT - we really don’t want to get our pothole-making machine back out of the barn!” the department wrote.
The post has been shared nearly 400 times.
The department also said the new signs “did not cost hardly anything more than the plain, normal sign.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.