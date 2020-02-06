As winter weather moves back in to Mid-Michigan, agencies are asking drivers to stay smart on the roads.
Shepherd Police posted on Facebook warning drivers of slick roads. They’re asking people to slow down and get to your destination safely.
The Gratiot County Sheriff had a similar message, asking drivers to drive carefully and slow down as the road conditions deteriorate.
Bay County Central Dispatch took a more assertive approach, telling drivers to stay off the roads all together if possible.
Bay County is reporting “numerous” crashes in the county and are asking people to avoid “non-essential” traveling.
Genesee County 911 has also reported several crashes around the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.