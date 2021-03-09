We're less than two weeks away from the official start of Astronomical Spring on March 20th, 2021! Remember that this is different from Meteorological Spring that started back on March 1st.
Either way you slice it, we will continue to increase our average high temperatures across Mid-Michigan. This along with increasing the amount of daylight observed each day up until the Summer Solstice on June 20th, 2021.
As of lately, we seem to be getting a head start on some warmer days across the region. Average highs for early March range from the mid 30s north to near 40 south closer to Flint Metro.
As of Monday March 8th, 2021, Flint observed its first day reaching greater than 60°. Saginaw fell just shy reaching 59° and Houghton Lake reaching 51°.
The last 60° days were observed several month ago. For Flint and Saginaw back on November 20th, 2020 and for Houghton Lake back on November 10th, 2020.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, Saginaw has a decent chance to officially hit 60° for the first time this year (2021). Looks like we may have to wait a bit longer for folks north in Houghton Lake.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
