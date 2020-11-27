The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on small businesses, it makes days like Black Friday crucial.
"Obviously Black Friday is super important," said Jessica Hill, owner of Omoni Boutique.
And this year has been different.
"It's definitely a different vibe than it was last year," she said.
But different, not in a bad way.
Hill says it's the support from the community that keeps Omani open, unlike the hundreds of small businesses statewide that have closed their doors for good.
"We've seen so much outpour of support from our community," she said.
Support shown by people like the Hohwart sisters, they go Black Friday shopping every year.
"Actually, always here," Adison said.
They’re consistently shopping small for a good cause.
"I always shop small because I like to give back to our local communities," Adison said.
And it’s helping keep Hill's doors open.
"We've been really fortunate, and the community has rallied,” Hill said. “Just completely blessed."
Even with the community's support, Hill has changed how she does business.
"We're definitely adapting. It's been tough for everyone," she said.
Adapting to the digital age
"People have been more comfortable shopping online with us, which is awesome,” she said. “They've been using our online tools a lot more."
She says these adaptations will actually help them in the long run.
