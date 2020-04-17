Michigan small businesses are hurting, and the loans aimed at helping them could be drying up.
“Sales are down about 70 percent,” said Robert Piro from Michigan iron and Equipment.
His company sells and provides service for a variety of heavy-duty equipment.
"This is real,” Piro said. “This is not something that we can sit around and wait for them to quit arguing about. This is the real deal this is hurting people bad.”
Piro says they are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 shut down and the company has had to apply for loans to get by.
“We applied for the PPP and we also applied for the MEDC disaster relief loan,” he says.
Luckily for Piro he applied for the paycheck protection program business loans and was approved but he was denied additional loans through the state.
Other people haven't been able to get any help at all.
Just two weeks after the PPP loans started to go out the funds have been depleted.
Piro says he is grateful he was able to apply when he did.
“The PPP is helping us for eight weeks to at least keep our people employed and keep the place open,” he said.
Piro says he is concerned for the people that are not able to get financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While we have reported that congress will likely add money to the PPP fund, Piro says many businesses don't have time to wait.
“I need to keep the small business community going,” he said. “So, we can get the economy started back up.”
