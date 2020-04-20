Michigan’s small business owners are concerned with the loans the federal government provides them due to some of the rules attached.
Lawmakers sent a letter to the Small Business Administration (SBA) expressing concern that the state isn’t receiving the proper funding although it ranks in the bottom third of states when it comes to small businesses being able to access loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
A local business owner is asking the state to do more to help his business and others.
“We’ve had drastic layoffs. And we’re about 20 percent of what we used to be,” said Dennis Barthel, owner of Advanced Tex Screen Printing.
Barthel’s business is in Bay County. He said like many others, his business is suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he applied for and received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, but it isn’t helping.
“I think the general public hears that there’s free money available for businesses, but they don’t understand the employer has to maintain at least 75 percent of his employees to get any kind of forgiveness on the loan,” Barthel said.
Barthel said he sees some major issues with the money helping his business. He said his business has 8 weeks to spend the loan or he will have to pay the money back.
With much of the state shutdown, business is slow.
Barthel wants the 8-week start date to be pushed back until after the state reopens.
“I think they’re right. Obviously, we are in a position with this legislation that we had to pass and then just a few days begin implementing that,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.
Kildee said lawmakers are trying to work out the kinks. He said they are working on extending the 8-week period that business owners have t use the loans.
“So, we’re working on that. And one of the reasons why I took a few days to get this next round of money in place is that we insisted on some changes,” Kildee said.
Kildee said they are also planning on putting more money in the now depleted fund this week. He said they are drawing up legislation to give out grants to help more small businesses.
