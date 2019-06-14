Ask any of the vendors at Bay City Market who Jenny Loree is, and they'll tell you in a heartbeat, because she's one of them.
In her hour of need, after receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer, they came to support her.
"When one hurts, we all hurt," said Greg Buzzard, with That Guy’s BBQ and Grill.
In April, we showed you the video of Loree in tears after Buzzard told her he was going to pay her business’ rent at the market for three months while she undergoes treatment.
He didn’t want to stop there. He’s now planning a silent auction and fundraiser for Loree and her family.
"We're going to do a fundraiser here City Market-wide,” Buzzard said. “I'm going to get all the small business owners here in City Market and we're going to donate part of our proceeds for the day to Jen."
In her absence, Loree’s business Bee Leave Teas is still running thanks to the support of those at the market.
"About nine of us left that are pioneer vendors,” said Bob Younce, owner of the Devout Sprout. “We were here two years ago when the market opened.”
Younce is not only a close friend but neighbor to Loree at Bay City Market, and said offering his support was just as natural as the ingredients in her teas.
Buzzard is encouraging others to do the same. He's hoping businesses across Mid-Michigan will volunteer their products and services to make the fundraiser as big as possible.
"We just want to do our part to let Jen know that she's loved, and that she's not battling this disease alone," Buzzard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.