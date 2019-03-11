Small business owners are speaking out in the wake of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to institute a new tax that affects them directly.
The goal is to provide tax relief for senior citizens.
“We’re just a mom and pop business. Basically, we have to pay all the fees and stuff connected to a business – insurances, unemployment taxes, and thins of that nature,” said Charles Dixon, owner of Divine Taste of Chicago.
Last week, Whitmer proposed a business tax increase with hopes of it helping to offset the pension tax repeal. This would leave small businesses, like Divine Taste of Chicago, paying the same six percent tax rate as larger corporations.
“If that amount of money, that 6 percent, goes across the board for any type of business, that is not a fair proposal. I think it’s not a fair proposal,” Dixon said.
As for Flowers by Roman, they have been around for 83 years and say such a tax hike is inconsiderate for small businesses.
“She’s not thinking of the small person because we can’t afford those road taxes she’s talking about. Small businesses can’t pay the same as large businesses. We’re struggling as it is,” said Julie Oliver, owner.
Whitmer believes the plan would provide a way to fund a tax relief for seniors. But many small businesses are saying she needs to find another way.
“There’s gotta be other avenues. I’m not sure what they would be, but there’s gotta be something else,” Oliver said.
In order for the bill to pass, Whitmer would need support from both the Michigan House and Senate.
The proposal would affect an estimated 150,000 entities.
