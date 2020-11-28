When the pandemic hit Michigan, small businesses felt its effects.
"Small stores have borne a lot of the brunt," said Heidi McAra, co-owner of Shift.
So, owners like McAra adapted.
"It has forced us to really change our business model," she said.
For the downtown Flint store, that meant shifting lot of their business online.
But even following these adaptations, days like Small Business Saturday are critical McAra said.
It's up to shoppers like Martha and Curt Lichty to support local small businesses and they say it's beneficial for them, too.
"We are doing our part. We are trying,” Martha said.
"I guess it makes you feel good," Curt said.
He said it makes him feel a part of something, a community.
"The women that own this store and others that own the surrounding small businesses, they're your neighbors and your friends," McAra said.
And while small business owners like her try to make up for a slow first quarter, they're also...
"Trying to find a silver lining," she said.
