Small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for grants and loans through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program.
The program will provide up to $20 million in grants and loans to provide economic assistance to the state's small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
You can find information on how to apply here.
“Small businesses across our state are facing unprecedented challenges as we take every step possible to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “With this funding, we can provide real assistance to support our businesses, communities, entrepreneurs and workers around the state impacted by the tough, but necessary actions we are taking to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
The state released the following information about the application process:
- There is one application, regardless of whether a business is applying for a grant or a loan. A business may receive a grant or a loan, but not both.
- Businesses who do not receive grants may still be considered for loans.
- The grants will be administrated by 15 regional economic development organizations throughout the state, which combined cover all 83 counties in Michigan.
- All applications or recommendations for Michigan Small Business Relief Program loans will be referred from the partner EDOs to the MEDC for evaluation and disbursement.
- Businesses should go to https://www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19/ to apply.
“We know small businesses across the state are struggling right now, and we are leveraging every resource available to provide relief in the face of these challenging economic circumstances,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton. “The Michigan Small Business Relief Program will provide immediate assistance to support the health and sustainability of the state’s small businesses, communities and residents.”
The state anticipates at least 1,100 businesses across the state will benefit from this program.
