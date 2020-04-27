Small businesses in Michigan are encouraged to apply for the second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding.
On April 27, it was announced that businesses in the state are eligible for $310 billion in forgivable loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“There continues to be a significant need for additional resources to support our small businesses facing many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 virus,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said. “This additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program offers much-needed financial support for our small businesses and their workers to help them get through this tough time.”
Businesses that have a pending application are encouraged to verify their application status with their lender.
“We recommend that businesses double check with your lending institution that your application is still in line for a PPP loan,” said Brian Calley, president of Small Business Association of Michigan. “Businesses that haven't applied, please act quickly since this money will be committed in a very short time.”
During the first round of PPP funding, more than 43,000 businesses in Michigan received more than $10 billion, the state said in a press releas.
"The PPP loans were designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll and may be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities," the state said.
