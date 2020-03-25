"Well it's picking up every day since we just started doing carry out because we normally don't do a lot of carry out,” Penny Zywick from Frankenmuth Brewery said. “So, this is new to the people around here."
She says a steady stream of carry out orders is helping her bottom line.
"We have the nicest people,” she said. “They come in and they're very happy we're open and they can get a meal. So, I’m happy to do it for them, we're all happy to do it for them."
While some businesses are still offering takeout, others have put a stop to all operations.
Zehnder's of Frankenmuth temporarily closed up shop.
All in an effort to protect the health of its employees and guests.
Zehnder's isn't alone. Up and down Main Street you can find places that are closed.
Outside of a few people being out for a walk, things here in Little Bavaria are pretty quiet.
"This is a tourist town,” Zywick said. “You're always having people walk around and coming in. We're usually packed so no I’ve never seen it like this."
But she is quick to point out that early spring is usually a tranquil time in Frankenmuth. And she is holding out hope that there are better days ahead this summer.
"March and April are normally the slower times so hopefully down the road when the weather starts to get warmer, we'll pick up," she said.
