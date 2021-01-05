Small businesses in Tuscola County that have struggled due to the coronavirus may soon receive some help.
The Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation has teamed up with the Frankenmuth Credit Union Foundation for the Frankenmuth Credit Union-Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation Stimulus Grant Program.
The program will award up to $40,000 in grants to businesses located in Tuscola County affected by the governor’s executive order. The needs expressed and the number of applicants will determine the amount of money approved under the program.
Up to $1,500 will be considered per business submitted. Applications for the grant must be received by Jan. 11. Applications sent after the date or incomplete ones will not be forwarded to the Tuscola County EDC Executive Board.
The Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation can be contacted at 989-673-2849 for more information.
